Q: I’m struggling with what to do — my family still insists on inviting my ex to family get-togethers, especially around the holidays, and he’ll show up. They insist that because he’s my children’s father, he should be included, for their sake. They seemingly forget that he was verbally and sometimes physically abusive in our marriage, and the thought of having to continue to see him gives me anxiety attacks. My family says I need to just let it go, that it was in the past, but for obvious reasons I can’t. Help?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO