ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU opens new COVID-19 testing site

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IocGT_0dVF9wzI00

As Covid cases continue to rise, Michigan State University is offering a new site where you can get tested, no appointment needed.

"We're in the middle of a surge of COVID cases" said Assistant Chief Medical Officer Amit Sachdev. "The capacity within the Lansing area has needed to expand and as a major health care provider in the Lansing area, we felt it was our obligation to assist in that."

Testing will take place a Spartan Stadium. The unversity is collaborating with Grand Rapids company NxGen MDX, to administer tests.

The site will also offer flu, RSV testing or you can get a respiratory pathogen panel.

If you need a test, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"if you would like a COVID-19 test, they're pretty much unlimited. You can just stop by the Spartan Stadium and just walk in and get registered and get a test," said Brittanny Carpenter, medical science liaison for NxGen MDX .

Turnaround time is approximately a day, patients will be able to see their results using the MSU portal.

Testing is free if you're symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus. If you're required to pay out of pocket, the university advises you to bring your insurance card, if you have one.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Lansing, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Education
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#School Closings#Covid 19 Testing#College#Covid#Unversity#Nxgen#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy