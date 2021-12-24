MSU opens new COVID-19 testing site

As Covid cases continue to rise, Michigan State University is offering a new site where you can get tested, no appointment needed.

"We're in the middle of a surge of COVID cases" said Assistant Chief Medical Officer Amit Sachdev. "The capacity within the Lansing area has needed to expand and as a major health care provider in the Lansing area, we felt it was our obligation to assist in that."

Testing will take place a Spartan Stadium. The unversity is collaborating with Grand Rapids company NxGen MDX, to administer tests.

The site will also offer flu, RSV testing or you can get a respiratory pathogen panel.

If you need a test, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"if you would like a COVID-19 test, they're pretty much unlimited. You can just stop by the Spartan Stadium and just walk in and get registered and get a test," said Brittanny Carpenter, medical science liaison for NxGen MDX .

Turnaround time is approximately a day, patients will be able to see their results using the MSU portal.

Testing is free if you're symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus. If you're required to pay out of pocket, the university advises you to bring your insurance card, if you have one.

