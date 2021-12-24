ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU approves Mel Tucker's $95 million 10-year contract

By Yasmeen Ludy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
The MSU Board of Trustees approved a $95 million 10-year contract extension for head football coach Mel Tucker's contract Friday, making Tucker the second-highest-paid college football coach behind Alabama's Nick Saban.

"I think we've seen right from the beginning, the kind of impact Mel Tucker can have on a program," MSU President Samuel Stanley said at the board's meeting Friday morning.

Tucker led the program to a 10-2 record this fall, beating Michigan and earning a berth in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

"The program has seen unprecedented increases in alumni and fans support, and donor support. So I think all these things translate into a successful program and I think that's what we're betting on in the future and investing in the future with Mel," Stanley said.

Donations from two MSU alumni, Mat Ishbia, the president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, and Steve St. Andre, the founder and CEO of Shift Digital, are making the hefty salary increase possible.

voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gator Bowl Replacement Announcement

Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies. Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
On3.com

Lane Kiffin offers thoughts on Urban Meyer situation, firing

Lane Kiffin is unique in many ways. One of the many reasons why is the journey that led him to Ole Miss. Before he was the beloved coach of the Rebels, the story of Kiffin’s coaching career featured an infamous stint in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. Moreover,...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers replace Big Ben; Jaguars nab edge rusher in Round 1 for third time in four years

For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
NFL
