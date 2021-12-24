ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing residents caroled at the Capitol Christmas tree

By Lauren Shields
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Sunday night, around 50 people gathered at the state Capitol Christmas tree to sing Christmas carols.

The caroling was organized by the Lansing First Presbyterian Church.

"No matter what — COVID and the pandemic — it doesn't stop Christmas," Lansing resident and parishioner of the church Brian Jackson said. "We still can come together...social-distanced, safe outdoors — and spread that Christmas joy."

There were caroling books, hot cocoa and a man dressed like Santa orchestrating.

