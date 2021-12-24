Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Click here to read the full article. SHOPPING INTEL: What are Europe’s most frequented shopping streets? BNP Paribas Real Estate and retail market research company Locatus revealed the winners in their recent study of 34 metropolises.
Among the European capitals’ mass-market shopping arteries, London’s Oxford Street takes the gold with 72,700 people daily. Madrid’s Gran Via is next, with 60,800, followed by London’s Regent Street, considered a “mixed” street — with mass to luxury stores, with 56,900. Then comes Milan’s Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, with 54,600, and Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées, also “mixed,” with 45,500.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
Comments / 0