Retail

Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate group Signa said...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%

Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Thailand’s Central Bank Reschedules CBDC Pilot Project to Late 2022

Thailand has rescheduled the trial date for its national digital currency from Q2 2022 to a later date. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has revealed that it will delay the testing phase of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) until late 2022. Thailand Reschedules CBDC Test. Reporting the postponement, Reuters...
ECONOMY
Eye On Annapolis

Casino Tourism: The Most Popular Gambling Locations in the World

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re quite bored with your gambling status quo. You know the ins and outs of your regional betting establishments like the back of your hand. After all, you’ve been their passionate patron for years now, enjoying their services whenever possible. Local dealers know better than to pick a bone with you, knowing perfectly well how familiar are you with their usual methods. Even the games of chance offer no challenge after playing the same old ones over and over again.
GAMBLING
Sourcing Journal

Weston Family Inks Deal to Sell Selfridges Group

After weeks of speculation, Selfridges had confirmed its sale to Central Group and Signa Holdings. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Selfridges sold to Thai and Austrian alliance in $5 billion deal

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Luxury British store chain Selfridges is being sold to a Thai retailer and an Austrian property company in a deal that a source close to the matter said was worth around 4 billion pounds ($5.37 billion). Thailand’s Central Group and Austrian real estate company Signa Group, which...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Selfridges sale one more chapter in luxury brand’s rollercoaster history

Selfridges’ new owners are taking control of a premium brand in a deal that will reunite the department store with its former boss. The Weston family, owners of Selfridges since 2003, have sold their European department stores to a Thai conglomerate, Central Retail group, and an Austrian property company, Signa Holding, which already jointly own upmarket department stores in Italy, Germany and Denmark through a division run by the former Selfridges head Vittorio Radice.
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

In pictures: Hua Lamphong’s last weeks as Thailand’s central railway station

It has been 105 years since Hua Lamphong opened back in June 1916, establishing itself as one of the most historically and architecturally significant landmarks in Bangkok, not to mention Thailand’s central railway station. However, the arrival of Bang Sue Grand Station a few years back threatened the fate...
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Future Group Stocks Welcome CCI’s Order; Future Retail Rallies Almost 20%

Investing.com -- Shares of different Future Group companies have spurred on Monday, rallying up to 20% on Monday, after the national competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended the US e-commerce major Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN )’s investment in Future Coupons (FCPL), thereby putting a standby on the Amazon-Future Group deal.
RETAIL
The Daily Telegram

Retailers and business groups urge shoppers to buy local this year

LANSING — Michigan business officials and retailers are renewing their calls for shoppers to embrace local shopping. Shopping on Main Street, instead of fighting crowds at big-box stores, means more this year because of the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the ongoing effects of the supply chain crisis, said Otie McKinley, the media and communications manager for the Michigan Economic Development Corp.
LANSING, MI
franchising.com

International Franchise Deals Continue Across Asia, Middle East, and Europe

As the world approaches 2 years of on-again, off-again Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, business activity and the economies of many countries are picking up worldwide, though unevenly. And the appearance of the Omicron variant has thrown another spanner in the works, as the Brits say. Nevertheless, here are 10 recent deals global franchise brands have announced recently.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Boost for UHC Scheme

The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme of the National Health Security Office of Thailand has added six more healthcare benefits to it. Associate Professor, Dr. Prasopsri Ungtavorn, is the chairwoman of the subcommittee of NHSO that was assigned the responsibility of making changes to the healthcare benefits of UHC. She said that the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) drug was approved in the UHC scheme for treating children with ....
HEALTH
beincrypto.com

Thailand Central Bank to Enforce Crypto ‘Red Lines’ Despite Push for Tourism

The Bank of Thailand is growing increasingly wary of digital assets and plans to introduce new measures to curb activities for individuals and businesses alike in the name of consumer protection. Thailand’s central bank will release a consultation paper on the “Financial Landscape” in January 2022. The report will seek...
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Twins a mixed blessing for some West African parents

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
AFRICA
Times Daily

France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

PARIS (AP) — France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown. Support...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong retailers forge new path without mainland Chinese tourists

Three years of democracy protests followed by a pandemic have devastated Hong Kong retailers who had grown used to relying on cash from mainland Chinese tourists. The Hong Kong government's proposal of a daily quota, which is reported to be around 1,000, will not have a "significant impact" in boosting tourist spending back to pre-pandemic levels, Savills' Smith said.
RETAIL
Times Daily

Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

BOSTON (AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela's cell key

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid. Support local journalism reporting on your...
POLITICS
WWD

Europe’s Most Frequented Shopping Streets

Click here to read the full article. SHOPPING INTEL: What are Europe’s most frequented shopping streets? BNP Paribas Real Estate and retail market research company Locatus revealed the winners in their recent study of 34 metropolises. Among the European capitals’ mass-market shopping arteries, London’s Oxford Street takes the gold with 72,700 people daily. Madrid’s Gran Via is next, with 60,800, followed by London’s Regent Street, considered a “mixed” street — with mass to luxury stores, with 56,900. Then comes Milan’s Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, with 54,600, and Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées, also “mixed,” with 45,500.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
RETAIL
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
GAMBLING
Times Daily

'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry virus rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close down the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
PUBLIC HEALTH

