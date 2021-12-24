Mostly sunny with a high of 58 today

Christmas night will be quiet and not quite as chilly as Christmas Eve. Temperatures overnight drop to around 60 degrees in the Bay Area Sunday morning with a mostly clear sky. It will be partly cloudy with above average temperatures Sunday as highs rise into the upper 70s. There won’t be much change to our […]
Breezy and chilly conditions are expected Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 43 before a mild Monday sees warmer temperatures move back in. Air quality is moderate throughout the Chicago area on Sunday.
A cold front stretches from southern Virginia into northern Tennessee. This front will push south into the Carolinas Sunday, stalling to our south and returning as a warm front Monday. Beyond that, looking at an unseasonably warm week with improved. chances for rainfall.
News 12 meteorologists say today will see mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies. NEXT: Overall a mild week, several rain chances, and a. few chances for mixed rain and snow in Northern sections. TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Middle and upper 40s. TONIGHT, Clear and cold, middle and upper 20s.
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: A bit breezy but it’s sunny, giving us few if any weather worries. High temperatures remain above average for a third, final day, ending our recent streak. Express forecast. Today: Sunny and...
WHAT'S NEXT - Weather to Watch: We could see a few rain/snow showers late Monday into Monday night with a better chance for mostly rain mid-week. Possible that some areas north could see some wintry mix develop. SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs near 47. Lows...
The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
