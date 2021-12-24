ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny with a high of 58 today

whee.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure was centered along the southeast Atlantic Coast. A...

whee.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
whee.net

Sunny with a high near 70 today

A cold front stretches from southern Virginia into northern Tennessee. This front will push south into the Carolinas Sunday, stalling to our south and returning as a warm front Monday. Beyond that, looking at an unseasonably warm week with improved. chances for rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy