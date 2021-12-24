ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Immigrants’ Song: Oscar Paulson

By Jeremiah Horrigan
hudsonvalleyone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Paulson was my grandfather. He came to the USA through Ellis Island. He was 19. He was an orphan who slept in barns and did chores for farmers in Hammar, Norway to earn the right to be fed. He learned what he could pick up from life, since he never...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Comments / 0

Related
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: ORIGINAL SCORE, ORIGINAL SONG and SOUND (December)

The shortlists are here for Original Score, Original Song and Sound, giving us now a very narrowed field from which to predict. No Time to Die made the biggest showing and is the only film to show up on all three shortlists here (as well as visual effects) and that pushed the Billie Eilish title song to the top spot this month. Belfast, Encanto, Dune, King Richard, The Harder They Fall, The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, The Matrix Resurrections and Spider-Man: No Way Home all found a place on two of the shortlists.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stamford Advocate

Oscars’ Eligibility List for Original Song and Score Contains Few Surprises (EXCLUSIVE)

Eighty-four songs and 137 original scores have been deemed eligible for Academy Awards consideration this year, Variety has learned. The approximately 375 members of Oscar’s music branch began preliminary voting on Friday. Balloting ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Fifteen songs and 15 scores will be chosen to compete for the final five slots in each category.
MUSIC
NPR

In Mexico, piñatas are a Christmas essential full of history, art and treats

From her shop in eastern Mexico City, Tania Hernandez begins making piñatas for the holiday season as early as October. That's because piñatas are essential to celebrating Christmas in Mexico. Specifically, traditional ones in the form of a seven-point star. The reason why goes back years, and continents.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
hometownsource.com

Caught in the net of immigration

I thought I had a pretty good understanding of immigration before I came to Mexico. I had learned very little about immigration while attending Milaca High School, other than the week that we spent talking about Ellis Island, and it turns out the little experience I had resulted in huge gaps in knowledge about immigration and deportation that I’m trying to fill while here.
MILACA, MN
Health.com

Asian American Actress Caroline Donica Talks Reconciling the Worlds of Her Adoptive and Birth Parents

During her childhood, Caroline Donica felt isolated from both her South Korean roots and the American culture she was raised in. "Growing up as a Korean kid with white parents in the South was challenging—especially at the time when we were adopted," she tells Health in the video above. Donica's video is part of Dotdash Meredith's See/Her "Multiplicity" series, which follows various women at different stages in life and explores who they feel they must be in order to fit into mainstream culture.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigrants#Norwegian#A Reader S Digest
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Slate

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in Being the Ricardos

With Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin returns to one of his two natural habitats, the television studio. (The other is the courtroom, where he spent his previous movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7.) The film looks at one turbulent week in the life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), the real-life couple who were the creators and stars of what was by far America’s most popular television program, I Love Lucy.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
U.K.
flaglerlive.com

The White Flight Behind Native Americans’ 87% Population Growth

The Native American population in the U.S. grew by a staggering 86.5% between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census – a rate demographers say is impossible to achieve without immigration. Birth rates among Native Americans don’t explain the massive rise in numbers. And there certainly is...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy