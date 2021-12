CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Well we didn’t get a white Christmas…but we definitely had a WARM one! Charlotte hit a high of 71 degrees on Christmas Day, 6 degrees shy of the record warmest Christmas of 77 degrees set back in 1955. Asheville also hit 71 degrees but that DID break the record of 67 degrees set multiple times, most recently in 2015.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO