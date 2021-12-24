ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

14-year-old killed by police as they shot at suspect, says LAPD

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire, Kareen Wynter
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJFkn_0dVF8bf400

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Cali. ( KTLA ) — A 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as Los Angeles police shot and killed a man suspected of assault inside a North Hollywood store.

Authorities say they believe an officer’s round went through a dressing room wall, killing the 14-year-old girl.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at a Burlington department store, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police initially received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, then received additional calls indicating there was a shooting in progress, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in an afternoon briefing.

Officers arrived at the location and began looking for a gunman.

“While conducting that search for the suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Spell said, adding that officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person. “The suspect was struck by gunfire.”

United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared two people dead at the scene.

One of the people who died was the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, according to LAPD. The second person was a 14-year-old girl, who was found later, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi.

When officers were shooting at the suspect, one of the rounds fired is believed to have penetrated a wall behind the suspect, authorities say. Beyond that wall was a dressing room, and when officers searched the area, they found the girl deceased, police said.

“You can’t see into the dressing rooms and it just looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said.

Additionally, the woman who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect had moderate-to-serious injuries to her head, arms, and face, police said. She was taken to a trauma center. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

Police said they found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect, but it was not yet clear what weapon was used when he allegedly assaulted the woman.

Throughout the day, anxious family members gathered outside in the parking lot, hoping to hear from their loved ones inside — both customers and workers who witnessed the incident and who were being interviewed by authorities.

Investigators still haven’t disclosed if it was a targeted or random attack.

“Right now there is an indication of one suspect,” Spell said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance footage will be reviewed. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

32-year-old man shot to death outside East Chicago bar

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 32-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday morning outside a bar in East Chicago, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near 140th Street and Alder Street just after 1:45 a.m. when they discovered an unresponsive man lying face down outside Ralo’s Bar, located […]
EAST CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

Chicago Lawn shooting leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning left three people wounded, according to police. Police said a witness stated that an unknown gunman was traveling in a grey Dodge Durango in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 12:10 a.m. and fired shots towards a building, breaking […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot by Chicago police in exchange of gunfire on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Friday night in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, police said in a preliminary statement. Police said officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday when they noticed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WGN News

11-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Far Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting at a Jefferson Park apartment late Friday night, according to police. Police said a 25-year-old man and 11-year-old boy were inside an apartment on the second floor of a building in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue just after 11;35 p.m. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Off-duty postal worker wounded in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — An off-duty postal worker was wounded in a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police and the US Postal Inspection Service. The off-duty worker, a 38-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. when she sustained a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding former Brooklyn Center […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Cali#Ktla#Lapd Capt#Spell#Delta
WGN News

Person wounded in I-57 shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on I-57 near Washington Heights late Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police. Police said officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday when they discovered one person had sustained a gunshot wound. The person was […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Shooting reported on Bishop Ford; 1 injured

CHICAGO — One person was injured Friday after a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near East 115th Street. State police said one person was taken to the hospital. Northbound lanes remain closed as law enforcement investigates. No other information has been provided. Anyone with […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five teenagers were charged Thursday after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said. Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said. The five were apprehended […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

2 high-end stores robbed, security guard maced in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — During the busy Christmas shopping rush, two high-end retailers were robbed Wednesday evening in the Gold Coast. Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a Prada location, located on the corner of Oak and Rush, on the report of a robbery. Police said two men entered the store and took off with items. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2-year-old killed in West Pullman fire ID’d

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old boy killed in a West Pullman fire has been identified. The medical examiner’s office identified the boy as Ace Jackson. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Fire crews responded to a home on the 12200 South Lafayette Avenue around 11:45 a.m. for a still and box […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois family of 5 loses home in fire on Christmas Eve

GODFREY, Ill. – In the midst of the season of giving, a young family in Godfrey, Illinois lost everything. Their presents, clothing, food, and home – all gone in the blink of an eye.  Haley Longo, 26, and Isayah Burnett, 25, were on their way to spend Christmas Eve with family Friday afternoon; ready to indulge […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy