One day after Christmas, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets meet in Week 16, a matchup of teams near the bottom of the standings and near the top of the projected order for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and the Jets' Zach Wilson, the top two selections from the 2021 draft, face off in an anticipated battle of rookie quarterbacks. Coaches are also in the spotlight: Darrell Bevell leads the Jaguars for the second time after the midseason firing of Urban Meyer, while Ron Middleton directs the Jets on the field with head coach Robert Saleh...

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO