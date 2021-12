A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...

