In recent years, combating climate change has become an increasingly pressing issue nationally and globally. In August of 2021, the United Nations (UN) released a report outlining the potential long-term effects of current human activities on the future climate. According to their research, the current progression of climate change could potentially lead to extreme, noticeable changes to daily life–such as a potential global temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) within the next two decades. Many of these changes may not impact the current generation of adults, but they will have much more noticeable effects on the next generations.

