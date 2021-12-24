FORECAST: Gorgeous Christmas Eve Forecast

FORECAST :

On this Christmas Eve we are waking up to a cool start in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will stay nice this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s with sunny skies. Overnight back in the mid 50s with calm winds. We warm up Christmas Day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies continuing. No rain chance over the holiday weekend as we stay dry Sunday with highs back around 80.

Next week we warm up with highs back in the mid 80s through mid-week. We still need a little rain in Southwest Florida as we are 2.80 inches behind for the year.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas!!!

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

