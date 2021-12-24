ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe weather across US puts a damper on holiday celebrations

 2 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

NBC Bay Area

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass in […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Afternoon Snow Could Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning. In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into...
MINNESOTA STATE
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS News

Winter storm hits West for Christmas

SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada officials with the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory wondered on Twitter if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters) set in 1970. There's been at least 119 inches (3 meters) recorded so far this month...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

First Alert Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow To Create Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will potentially have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm arrives from California. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind to the state. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
DENVER, CO
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Holiday Storm Images From Around California

CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: High Wind Sunday Could Create Flight Delays, Dust Storms On The Plains

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong storm will move across Colorado on Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and a lot of wind for the rest of the state. In Denver sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph could occasionally gust as high as 40 to 50 mph. The wind could create flight delays for holiday travelers at Denver International Airport, especially during the afternoon hours on Sunday. The FAA says a ground delay or ground stop could be possible if the winds get strong enough. A High Wind Warning covers a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including areas...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm crosses the state. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. Snow Squall Warnings will be possible in the mountains, especially during the afternoon hours. A snow squall warning means there is an imminent threat to travel across the warned area. It’s a similar concept to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. The timing for the most...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

White Christmas to be Expected in Certain Parts of the US Due to Storm

In an event that matches the season, a storm system is anticipated to bring a rare white Christmas to parts of the United States, with up to 10 feet of snow expected in certain areas. White Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will reach areas at sea...
ENVIRONMENT

