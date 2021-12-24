Severe weather across US puts a damper on holiday celebrations

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early.
Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches.
After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning.
In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into...
