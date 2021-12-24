Sodus Bank Robber Arrested

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2:54 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford, age 37, and Samuel F. Crawford, age 41, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Both were observed by asset protection open items in the store, concealing items on their person, and failing to scan items at the self-checkout kiosk. Both passed all points of sale with the stolen items before being taken into custody. Both were charged with one count of petit larceny, one count of possession of burglar’s tools, and one count of conspiracy in the sixth degree. Both were processed and released on appearance tickets scheduling them to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO