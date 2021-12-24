ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Sodus Bank Robber Arrested

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Village of Newark man on a Superior Court Warrant. Deputies arrested...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Vehicle Strikes Telephone Pole, Driver Arrested for DWI in Walworth

A Rochester man was arrested in the Town of Walworth on Christmas morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to the scene of a vehicle striking a telephone pole around 1:30am with the driver fleeing the scene on foot. Christopher Santiago-Adams was arrested by deputies for driving the car while drunk. He faces multiple charges from the incident.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Aggravated Family and Criminal Mischief Charges

A 37-year old Seneca Falls man was arrested Thursday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on aggravated family and criminal mischief charges. Steven Knight’s arrest was the result of an investigation stemming from a physical family trouble in the town of Phelps. Knight was found to have committed the offense of criminal obstruction of breathing while having a previous conviction of sexual misconduct from April 5, 2018. The alleged physical incident was also in the presence of two 4-year old children. Knight was also found to have damaged the victim’s property in the amount of $768.00.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Arrested After Cornell Dumpster Fire

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a December 23 fire at Cornell. Fingerlakes1 reports university police arrested Paul Elsner Thursday afternoon after he allegedly set fire to a dumpster on campus. Elsner is expected in court at a later date to answer his charge of criminal mischief. Get...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested for Punching Woman, Taking her Car

A domestic incident caused the arrest of a Sodus Man Christmas Eve. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Christopher Bell just before midnight, Friday. He is alleged to have punched a woman in the face, then stole her phone and drove off in her vehicle. Bell is expected in Sodus town court at a later date.
SODUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
City
Sodus, NY
Newark, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Missing Cayuga County Woman Found

A missing Cayuga County woman has been reunited with her family. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office reports 71 year old Wendy Burke went missing on Christmas Eve in the Village of Meridian. She was found Christmas day and reunited with her family. The Sheriff’s Office says Burke suffers from dementia.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Defendant in 2019 Auburn Murder Has Sentencing Delayed

The sentencing for one of the men who admitted to having a role in the 2019 murder of Joshua Poole in Auburn has been pushed back to February. The Citizen reports the delay is due to a pre-sentence investigation for Tyree Anglin being ordered Thursday by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone. When pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter back in June, Anglin told the court the killing of Poole was the end result of a robbery gone bad.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Office of Sheriff reports the arrest of a City of Rochester man following a traffic investigation that occurred on State Route 104 in the Town of Sodus. Deputies arrested Christian A. Lynch, age 27, of Rutherfield Lane, Rochester. Deputies observing a vehicle on the side of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested For Unlawful Imprisonment

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Lyons man for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment 2nd. Deputies arrested Terell Martinez, age 23, of Shuler Street in the Town of Lyons. It is alleged that Mr....
LYONS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#County Jail#Grand Larceny#A Superior Court Warrant#Keybank#County Court
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

The Canandaigua Police Department and the Geneva Police Department teamed up this week and conducted a joint operation in order to keep potential child victims safe this holiday season. The following arrests were made this week by the Canandaigua Police Department following the operation. Additional arrests are pending. The City...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested from Stealing $8K From Woman in Her Care

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Elizabeth Scheid, 51, of Glenmark Road in the Town of Rose. Elizabeth turned herself in on Tuesday morning at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. It is alleged that while Elizabeth was providing care for an elderly woman in the Town of Butler she stole money totaling $8,269.52. Elizabeth is charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny stemming from the incident. Elizabeth was processed at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Wayne County Jail to await centralized arraignment 12/21/21 at 7:00PM. Elizabeth will appear in Butler Town court for further court proceedings at a later date and time.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Walworth Woman Arrested on Ontario Bench Warrant

A Walworth woman was arrested Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Ontario Town Court. 35-year old Jenna Hildebrandt, of Walworth, has been charged with grand larceny and forgery. She was arraigned at the Wayne County CAP Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
WALWORTH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Arrested in Chemung County, Wanted in Pennsylvania

An Elmira man that was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday. Aaron Reynolds was spotted by Chemung County authorities on private property around the perimeter of the Chemung County Jail. Deputies say Reynolds provided them with a fake name and date of birth. He was wanted in the Keystone State for allegedly failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Reynolds was charged Monday with felony fugitive from justice and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He is being held at the Chemung County Jail pending extradition back to Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FL Radio Group

Throop Man Sentenced for Role in Overdose Death

The Cayuga County man that knowingly sold a bundle of heroin laced with fentanyl to an Auburn man who overdosed and died back in January was sentenced to prison this week. 31-year old Michael Chapman, of Throop, was sentenced to three-to-nine years for the manslaughter charge and to nine years for each criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. All sentences will run concurrently.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Boiler Blast At Seneca County Prison

An explosion this week at a building on the soon-to-be-closed Willard Drug Treatment Campus. The blast Monday morning in the old Willard Psychiatric Center administration building is being blamed on the building’s steam boiler heating system. The blast, according to the Finger Lakes Times, blew out 10 windows and...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Couple Arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2:54 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shallamar L. Hayward-Crawford, age 37, and Samuel F. Crawford, age 41, following a larceny investigation at the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Both were observed by asset protection open items in the store, concealing items on their person, and failing to scan items at the self-checkout kiosk. Both passed all points of sale with the stolen items before being taken into custody. Both were charged with one count of petit larceny, one count of possession of burglar’s tools, and one count of conspiracy in the sixth degree. Both were processed and released on appearance tickets scheduling them to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Penn Yan Woman Arrested for Spraying Lysol on Another Person

Penn Yan Police say a Penn Yan woman sprayed another village resident with a can of Lysol earlier this month and now she’s been charged. Anna Elshennawi was arrested Wednesday on a harassment charge for the alleged incident that stemmed from an altercation that happened earlier this month. The 62-year old Elshennawi was released on an appearance ticket.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Sentenced for Rape Conviction

An Auburn man will spend 15 years in state prison for raping a woman one year ago. 25-year old Brian Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday on the felony rape charge he found guilty of in October by a Cayuga County Court jury. On December 20th, 2020, police were called to Holley...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy