Webster, NY

9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure

By Eriketa Cost, Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago



WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the ninth anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster , which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012.

It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19 .

Two other firefighters, Joseph Hofstetter and Ted Scardino, were injured, but survived. All of this was caused by one man.

William Spengler had a prior criminal history: He served 17 years in prison for manslaughter, in connection to the 1980 death of his grandmother, who was fatally struck by a hammer.

First responders were called to the Lake Road home on December 24, 2012 around 6 a.m. to put out the fire which had been set by Spengler. The fire was at a house where officials believed Spengler lived with his sister, Cheryl Spengler.

A body believed to be the killer’s 67-year-old sister was found in his fire-ravaged home. Officials said it was unclear whether the person believed to be Spengler’s sister died before or during the fire.

Those called in service to their community were ambushed by William Spengler who shot at the first responders, killing two and injuring two more.

A woman named Dawn Nguyen sold the firearm to Spengler three years prior to the shooting. That gun was used to kill Chiapperini and Kaczowka. She was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison, and was released in June of this year.

She was scheduled to be released June, 4 2021.

Officials during the time of the fire said he first set a trap for the first responders before he went on the shooting spree.

In 2018, signs honoring the late firemen were put up by the Badge of Honor Society, across from where the two men were killed.

This year, community members and law enforcement officers gathered to remember what happened.

911 call

