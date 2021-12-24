Person in critical condition after Winston-Salem shooting on Christmas Eve

The Winston-Salem Police Department continued to follow leads in this investigation where the suspect was identified as Avondre McLaurin . Mr. McLaurin was located at his residence where he refused to comply to verbal commands from the officers to show his hands to verify that he did not have any weapons in his possession from the earlier armed robbery call. As a result, a K-9 was utilized to assist in taking Mr. McLaurin into custody. Mr. McLaurin was bitten on the elbow by the K-9 and the injury was minor. Upon taking Mr. McLaurin into custody, it was confirmed that he received a gunshot wound to his upper leg, which occurred during the commission of the earlier crime. Mr. McLaurin was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for the gunshot wound, which is considered non life threatening. Mr. McLaurin was also treated for the minor elbow injury he received from the K-9 at the local hospital. Mr. McLaurin has not been given a bond hearing at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO