Nearly a year ago, a historically powerful Arctic front landed and stayed in Texas for quite a bit of February. Many millions lost their electricity. Structural ice damage was widespread, and hundreds of people died in their powerless homes. As NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, for years, the state's power plants have been legally allowed to keep their outdoor equipment vulnerable to weather. But with winter approaching again, the state is urging plans to protect that equipment.

