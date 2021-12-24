ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed to 1-year, $17M contract prior to MLB lockout

By Staff
wlen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract before the Dec. 1 lockout. The deal would allow for the sides to avoid arbitration while giving...

www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers agree to $17 million deal; here's why Los Angeles needs Bellinger to rebound in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers slipped one last signing in before the owners' lockout. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, Los Angeles avoided arbitration with Cody Bellinger before the lockout, signing him to a one-year contract worth $17 million. The deal is official but was not announced because teams are not referring to 40-man roster players by name during the work stoppage.
MLB
theScore

Report: Dodgers, Bellinger avoid arbitration with 1-year, $17M deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed on a one-year, $17-million deal prior to the lockout taking effect to avoid arbitration, sources told Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. The 26-year-old former MVP was projected to earn $16.1 million in his third season of arbitration eligibility, according...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Agrees to Small Raise, Avoiding Arbitration Before Lockout

It’s been eerily quiet leading up to the holidays thanks to the MLB Lockout. In years past, it wasn’t out of the ordinary to have a few trades pulled off or some free agency singings around the league. However, fans won’t be getting any presents this Christmas from their favorite teams. Instead, MLB has left us all feeling like we made the naughty list with a bag of coal.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed to one-year, $17M deal

Outfielder Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year $17M contract per ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. This deal registers as a $900K raise on the player’s 2021 season. The deal was reached prior to the sport’s Dec. 1 lockout but was not officially announced due to the league’s mandate that prevents clubs from discussing player personnel.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Veteran#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Mvp#Covid
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
True Blue LA

Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic. Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Scrooge moves the Dodgers made that killed fans’ Christmas spirit

The Los Angeles Dodgers just paid a $32.65 million luxury tax bill, so it’s obvious they have money to spend and/or waste. But before the lockout, they only made a few uninspiring transactions, the highlight of which was re-signing Chris Taylor — something that needed to get done after he said he was willing to take a discount to remain in LA.
MLB
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Latest Correa speculation suggests Cubs seek 7-year deal

One of the biggest questions left on MLB's free agent market is what type of deal All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa could command after baseball's lockout ends. As one of the youngest stars on the market, the length of Correa's next contract could be as big a question as the amount of money.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Boone Gushes Over Top Prospect Anthony Volpe

While Yankees manager Aaron Boone is unable to speak about the players on New York's 40-man roster, due to MLB's ongoing lockout this winter, the skipper is allowed to talk about certain minor leaguers within the organization. That in mind, when asked about top prospect Anthony Volpe on Wednesday afternoon...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy