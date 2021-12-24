ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning followed by possibly record-setting highs for December

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome patchy fog is possible this morning and our current temperatures are already above our typical...

State
Missouri State
Sunday morning fog, then clearing

Areas of fog have developed across much of the region early Sunday morning. If traveling, be alert for sudden changes in visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of North Texas until 10 a.m. Be sure to drive at reduced speeds and use low beams. After a foggy start, expect partial clearing this afternoon with breezy south winds and highs in the 70s and 80s.
Wintry mix arrives for Monday

We hope that you had a wonderful Christmas day. Sunday will be cooler than Christmas day, with highs only topping out in the lower to mid 40's. Some peaks of sunshine will be possible at times, but clouds will win out this evening as a low pressure arrives early Monday morning.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Low 60s for Chiefs Sunday with a small chance of rain

Cloudy, breezy and warmer today. Temperatures will soar into the low 60s this afternoon despite the clouds and slight chance of rain. Any rain that develops will be very light, almost a drizzle in some spots by midday into the early evening hours. Little to no accumulation expected. Monday starts out mild with temperatures near 40 degrees before slowly warming near 50 by the afternoon. Next storm system to impact the region will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and could bring a few to scattered showers across the eastern side of our viewing area. After it passes through much colder air comes blasting in Wednesday with lows near 20 degrees and highs struggling to get above freezing. Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday weekend we'll be monitoring a storm system that will likely develop and bring chilly and wet conditions back to the area. Timing and track of this system will need to be ironed out as we get closer to the new year.
Record high temperature set Friday

Roswell set a record high temperature on Christmas Eve. According to the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service, the temperature at the Roswell Air Center reached 81 degrees at 11:33 a.m. Friday, breaking the previous record of 78 set in 1955 and matched in 2008. The new record temperature...
ROSWELL, NM
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
KTUL

Sunday Forecast: Record highs in jeopardy again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Another day with very warm temperatures, putting the record high in jeopardy once again. A cool start in the upper 40s to lower 50s will turn into middle to upper 70s thanks to south winds around 20 mph. Winds may gust as high as 30...
TULSA, OK

