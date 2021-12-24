FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning followed by possibly record-setting highs for December

Cloudy, breezy and warmer today. Temperatures will soar into the low 60s this afternoon despite the clouds and slight chance of rain. Any rain that develops will be very light, almost a drizzle in some spots by midday into the early evening hours. Little to no accumulation expected. Monday starts out mild with temperatures near 40 degrees before slowly warming near 50 by the afternoon. Next storm system to impact the region will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and could bring a few to scattered showers across the eastern side of our viewing area. After it passes through much colder air comes blasting in Wednesday with lows near 20 degrees and highs struggling to get above freezing. Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday weekend we'll be monitoring a storm system that will likely develop and bring chilly and wet conditions back to the area. Timing and track of this system will need to be ironed out as we get closer to the new year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO