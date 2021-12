Digital security becomes more important with every passing year, making 2022 far past time to heighten your protection. That's especially true when it comes to your phone and the apps it runs. Apps are notoriously tough to trust. Unfortunately, there's no way to tell at face value if an app is tracking you, even when you say stop, and no protection is foolproof in today's world of ever-evolving technology. An app that behaves well today could turn into a bad actor tomorrow if the company behind the app is sold, changes its direction or winds up compromised because of a flaw.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO