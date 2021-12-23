ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Widow and parent beneficiaries in ZIP Code 60637 decrease in 2020

By Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 390 total OASDI widow and parent beneficiaries in Illinois ZIP Code 60637 in 2020, a 1.3 percent...

chicagocitywire.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: What every woman should know

More women work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income in the 21st century than at any other time in our nation’s history. Women, on average, also face greater economic challenges in retirement than men. Women generally live longer than men while often having lower...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow#Zip Code#Disability Insurance#Beneficiaries
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Social Security Administration plans benefit changes for 2022

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) In 2021, Americans experienced the highest spike in inflation in three decades, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the all-items inflation index rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November 2021, demonstrating the largest 12-month increase since the period ending in June 1982.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy