The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury convicted her Thursday on two counts of manslaughter. The most serious charge against Kim Potter — first-degree manslaughter — carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Here's how her sentencing could play out: THE CHARGESAfter roughly 27 hours of deliberation over four days, a jury found Potter guilty of both first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. For first-degree manslaughter,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO