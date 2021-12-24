A Gunfight at Oak Brook Center scatters Christmas Shoppers!
Four people are injured after a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall. Last-minute Christmas shoppers were locked down inside...www.959theriver.com
Four people are injured after a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall. Last-minute Christmas shoppers were locked down inside...www.959theriver.com
blacks shouldn't be allowed in the suburbs you want to act like animals stay in shitcago or go vacation in africa
I just want to know where these criminals are from. My guess Crimecago.
Comments / 11