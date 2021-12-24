ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 in 1 Entrepreneur Stand

By Submitted by jkjackson
ana-white.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI LOVE the hot cocoa stand but wanted to make it “year round”. So I also created...

ana-white.com

Comments / 0

ana-white.com

Stocking Stand

A very quick, easy, and attractive Christmas project! All. Made from scraps. Thanks for another great plan. The hooks are back ordered until after Christmas- so screws will due for now. This stand will double as a swimsuit and life jacket holder in the summer! Love it!
LIFESTYLE
ana-white.com

Favorite bookshelf

Using favorite bookshelf design I built 2 shelves, one for books (5 shelves) and one for DVD’s (7 shelves with doors). These were a present for my daughter for Christmas she loves them. They are made of pine finished with General Finish brand Java gel stain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ana-white.com

15 Last Minute Gift Ideas - DIY

Doll Furniture - Free plans to make an American Girl or 18" doll sofa or couch. Very simple and easy to make. I know we are cutting it close, but these projects are SO simple, it's totally do-able! I guess I should say DIY-able!. These fifteen projects are just a...
LIFESTYLE
local21news.com

Black entrepreneurs turning adversity into opportunity during the pandemic

PENNSYLVANIA — Black entrepreneurs turned adversity into opportunity during the pandemic. Last year, more new Black-owned businesses opened than in the last quarter-century, according to a Kauffman Foundation Study. In Harrisburg, the trend of ownership continued, with one local stylist, venturing out on her own after 17 years in...
HARRISBURG, PA
ana-white.com

Live-Edge Coffee Table

This is a special order for a life-long friend. This beautiful coffee table features a live-edge pine slab with metal legs and a removable lower shelf. The finish has a light burn and pecan stain and finish. It fits in nicely in its new home and compliments the other side table with metal legs. Love having my creations in the homes of friends and family!
FOOD & DRINKS
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Kindhearted customer brings starving worker dinner during 16-hour shift: 'Made my day'

In a world where everyone's trying to stay afloat, a small act of kindness can go a long way in making someone's day. That was the case with a 7-Eleven cashier, who was overwhelmed with happiness after a customer brought him a full meal as he worked a 16-hour shift. TikTok user Demi Lee had initially visited the gas station store in Las Vegas and learned from the employee that he didn't really have the time to have a meal between his 16-hour shift. This meant that he was going hungry for a large part of his day. Lee promised she'd come back with food for him, but he didn't really believe her, reported The Newsweek.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

'I felt I had nothing to live for until Rosie came into my life'

When Sue McIntyre’s husband died in October 2020, she found herself lost in grief. “Don had been ill with cancer for some time,” she says, “but nothing had prepared me for the loneliness that hit me after he’d gone.”. After 31 years of marriage, and with her family scattered all...
PETS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS

