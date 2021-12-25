ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 14-year-old girl killed by LA police in a Burlington changing room was shopping for quinceañera dresses

By Alia Shoaib,Azmi Haroun
 1 day ago

LAPD officers speaking outside the Burlington store in North Hollywood.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

  • LA police killed 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta while opening fire on a male suspect in a Burlington store.
  • She had been trying on dresses for a quinceañera in the changing room, a source told the LA Times.
  • The girl appeared to be with her mother when police shot her, the LA police chief told the Times.

The 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police inside a Burlington store's changing room on Thursday had been trying on dresses for a quinceañera, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a source within the Los Angeles Police Department.

LA police shot and killed the girl while opening fire on a male suspect inside the North Hollywood store . The suspect was also killed.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the girl as Valentina Orellana-Peralta on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. The office identified the suspect who was killed by police as Daniel Elena Lopez.

The officers were responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arriving, they saw the male suspect "in the process of assaulting another person," LAPD Officer Drake Madison previously told Insider .

An officer found the girl inside a changing room while searching the store for additional suspects or victims, the LAPD said in a Thursday statement .

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the LA Times that surveillance footage appeared to show that the girl was in the changing room with her mother when police shot her.

"We have a young girl who was in a dressing room behind a wall that my understanding was in the path of where the officer fired," Moore told the newspaper.

"This is a devastating and tragic circumstance, and it occurred during the actions of one of our officers," he continued.

The changing room that the girl was in was located behind a wall, which was "out of the officers' view," the Thursday LAPD statement said.

LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told a press conference that officers couldn't see into the dressing rooms, and "it just looks like a straight wall of drywall."

Edwin Arroyo, a supervisor with Nancy's Cleaning Services who tidied up the scene, told the LA Times that in the dressing room he found, "blood smeared on a wall, on a cream colored dress left on a hanger, and more than a dozen other items."

Police said the suspect had a bike chain or lock that he was possibly using as a weapon, but that he didn't have a gun on him.

Another woman, believed to be the assault victim, was pictured being put into an ambulance with a bloodied face. Police said the woman had moderate to severe injuries and was being treated at a local hospital.

Comments / 27

Tweetie
1d ago

You must be a family member who has never attended the training academy. You don't shoot in public places, unable to see behind that wall. He is not a marksman. He missed the target and shot 2 many times and hit that child. 💯😡

Reply
3
Val Maria
19h ago

Wrong place at the wrong time. In pursuit of a criminal the adrenaline kicked in and police started shooting unaware that there were civilians in there. What a horrible way to go. The criminal did not have a gun, so the police did not access it right or yell out for people to hear. They just kept shooting. It is so unfortunate that this child had to pay the price to kill this criminal. It wasn’t intentional but it seems they rush to conclusion and did not try to see if others were in that area. Sounds reckless, and my condolences to the family.

Reply
2
