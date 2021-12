Chicago Bears fans received the news that they will have a quarterback not named Justin Fields starting in Week 16. The Chicago Bears joined their division rivals in the Detroit Lions as the only teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention. That came after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. The Bears now pivot to playing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, but they will be doing so with a depleted quarterback depth chart.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO