ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Dean Smith against strike but warns of ‘dangerous situation’ over player welfare

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS0ti_0dVF3if600

Norwich head coach Dean Smith does not feel he could back a players’ strike – but warned football now finds itself in a “dangerous situation” over player welfare.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.

The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smith has already seen one game called off because of the problems within his own squad and Norwich have more Covid worries ahead of the Boxing Day fixture against Arsenal.

The Canaries boss, though, believes clubs just have to follow the latest Premier League guidelines, which state games must be played if 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper from the squad were available.

Asked whether he would back a player strike if requested by Norwich’s captain, Smith said: “I don’t think you can. We have to follow the guidelines of the league that we are in.

“The Premier League have given their guidelines on what needs to be done to get a game postponed.

They (Premier League) decided the season would continue as was and we have got to fulfil fixtures now, so we have to we have to cope as best we can

Norwich head coach Dean Smith

“The West Ham game was too much for us, and that got postponed by the Premier League after we submitted a request with the injuries and the illness that we had, so that is the way forward and that is the way we will continue.”

Smith added: “We went into a (Premier League managers’) meeting yesterday where the decisions had already been made, so I think we had already missed the boat in terms of decision making.

“They (Premier League) decided the season would continue as was and we have got to fulfil fixtures now, so we have to cope as best we can.”

Smith had requested Norwich’s game against his former club Aston Villa also be called off because of Covid issues and injuries in the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlUj1_0dVF3if600

The Norwich boss revealed he felt “it was bordering on negligible” for him having to field the likes of Sam Byram who was rushed back into action following a lengthy lay-off when sent on as an emergency substitute during the 2-0 defeat.

“I think we are in a dangerous situation now, where we are risking the health and welfare of the players,” said Smith.

City boss Guardiola, meanwhile, suggested on Thursday that players could end up feeling that direct action might prove to have the most impact.

“Should the players and the managers be all together and make a strike, or something,” Guardiola said. “Because just through words it’s not going to be solved?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4B9t_0dVF3if600

“For FIFA, the Premier League, the broadcasters… the business is more important than the welfare.”

Asked if he felt players really would strike, he said at a press conference: “No, I don’t think so because we want to play, we want to continue, to make the people happy going to the stadium on the 26th, 27th, 29th, 31st and first, and play games because we love to do that.

“I’m not saying there’s a reason to make a strike but (there are) more games and more games and less holidays. It’s a problem.”

Guardiola is not against the idea of playing games over the holiday period, but thinks the fixture list needs to be slimmed down.

“The tradition of Boxing Day in the Premier League is massively important. It is one of the characteristics, it is why the Premier League is special. This is not going to be changed,” he said.

“I would love to play in this period with lots of games. It is tradition from centuries ago. Boxing Day was so nice for families to go to the stadiums. I can imagine January 1 in London – Arsenal v Man City – it will be so nice.

“The problem is the fixtures. The calendar, 365 days a year with international duties for the national team, huge competitions with a lot of games.

“The players have two or three weeks of holiday in the summer and it’s the season again. This is too much.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Patrick Vieira would not support players’ strike over welfare concerns

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players’ strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus.Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate, but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.As a player,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola suggests strike may be way to highlight player welfare concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up. Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira would NOT support a players' strike over welfare concerns amid worries from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson... but the Crystal Palace boss admits he is 'worried' for stars returning from Covid

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players' strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sam Byram
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Dean Smith
The Independent

Dean Smith unhappy with costly mistakes as Norwich thrashed by Arsenal

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was left bemoaning individual errors as he admitted standards had “dropped massively” following a Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.A brace from Bukayo Saka either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike had the Gunners on course for three points before a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a goal for substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured a comfortable 5-0 win.The victory leaves Arsenal six points clear in fourth place as they picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time in the league this season.While the visitors continued a decent run of form, Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, does not want to see that happen again but does think people could...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City extinguish Leicester fightback to go six points clear with thrilling Premier League victory

That Manchester City spent the final few minutes searching for a sixth goal to secure the three points – and eventually found it – just about sums this game up. This 6-3 victory was the highest-scoring Boxing Day game in the English top flight for 30 years and, hence, the most gluttonous of the Premier League era. A depleted Leicester City were first obliterated, then revived themselves, only to be obliterated all over again.You wonder whether, as with the infamous high-scoring Boxing Day of 1963, this scoreline will be shared around social media in another 58 years’ time, with everyone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Leicester as Man City claim ‘rollercoaster’ win

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were never in control against Leicester after a frantic Boxing Day contest ended in a 6-3 win for his side.The champions raced into a 4-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium but were pegged back to 4-3 before producing a strong finish to settle a Premier League classic.The victory was City’s ninth in succession and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the table, but Guardiola conceded he could hardly breathe easily.The Spaniard said: “It was a rollercoaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals. For everyone it was an entertaining game.“It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Norwich City Fc#Football#Covid#Ncfc#Arsenal#Canaries#The Premier League
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Santa Evra gets dizzy with Rudolph – Christmas Eve’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 24.FootballPatrice Evra was ready for Christmas.[xdelx]Becks felt festive.[xdelx]Kyle Walker man marked Frosty.🎵 We're walking in the air! 🎵 ⛄️#ManCity pic.twitter.com/crHnRud690— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 24, 2021Virgil Van Dijk returned to training.Back on track! Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4NUkDVruvG— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 24, 2021Diogo Jota and friends were in the Christmas spirit.Feliz Natal 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/DwIg6T3HRW— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) December 24, 2021Goalscoring goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was hoping...
WORLD
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says lack of 'proper communication' with the Premier League is deepening concerns over player welfare during Covid pandemic

Patrick Vieira shares the concerns of other Premier League managers regarding player welfare with the Crystal Palace boss citing a lack of communication as the main problem. Rises in Covid cases have led to the postponement of several of the Boxing Day fixtures with Crystal Palace's trip to Spurs one of the survivors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter tells Brighton players to be ‘aware of their responsibilities’

Graham Potter warned his Brighton team to be “aware of their responsibilities” over the festive period with Covid-19 case numbers rising and wreaking havoc on the Premier League schedule.Brighton have had two matches fall through this month because of outbreaks at Tottenham and Manchester United while Potter revealed the Seagulls still have a couple of “Covid-related issues” for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.Potter is reluctant to straitjacket anyone but does not want his options limited as Brighton prepare to embark upon three games over an eight-day period, seeking to snap a winless top-flight run stretching back to September 19.“Well,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Anti-vaccine protesters try to serve papers on Alan Shearer but get wrong house

The former footballer angered them by urging people to protect themselves by having the booster in a recent video. Anti-vaccination protesters who attempted to “serve papers” on ex-footballer Alan Shearer dropped them off at the wrong house. The former England captain and Newcastle United hero last week urged...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, but the PA news agency understands the league were dissatisfied with the late application.Boss Patrick Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a “couple of cases”, but the increase over the following 48 hours was not deemed enough to see the game cancelled.The Premier League announced last week that a game will be played if a team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy