ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

GMB: Kate Garraway says having husband Derek home for Christmas after Covid-19 is ‘the biggest gift’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rRgw_0dVF34dP00

Kate Garraway has said that being able to spend Christmas Eve with her husband Derek Draper after he spent last year’s in intensive care with Covid-19 is the “biggest gift”.

Draper returned to his family home earlier this year, having spent a year in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Presenting Good Morning Britain on Friday (24 December), Garraway said that while there was still a “long, long way to go” with his recovery, she was grateful to have her husband home for the holidays.

“Obviously, he still has extraordinary problems with communication, mobility is very limited, massive problems with fatigue,” she said.

“Last Christmas Eve, we did have a lot of promise and a lot of hope. But Derek was in hospital. We had no idea whether he was going to live or die, praying that it was going in the right direction.”

Garraway said that she was thankful for the NHS staff that had kept Draper alive while so many people had died of Covid-19.

“This year, of course, he’s home so we are spending Christmas together, and that is the biggest gift,” she said.

“It’s kind of hard to get your head around really. But we have still got fears. Still got a long, long way to go. And still hugely grateful for everyone that kept him alive and saved his life thus far.”

She also thanked care staff who had visited him in their family home, saying that “without them we wouldn’t be able to be together”.

Earlier this year, Garraway won a National Television Award for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek , a documentary about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

Garraway and Draper have two children.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding. Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Garraway
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight bride Gabrielle Bartlett is left heartbroken as she tests positive for Covid just days before Christmas

Christmas has been cancelled for Gabrielle Bartlett, after the Married At First Sight star tested positive for Covid-19 this week. The marriage celebrant, 47, shared her heartbreaking news on Thursday with a sarcastic Instagram Story post that read: 'Thanks for the Covid positive Xmas pressie, universe...'. 'So festive... so special...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

We absolutely love watching BBC's Call the Midwife, and while we can't wait to watch this year's Christmas special, we're already counting down the days until the new series arrives. The hugely popular BBC drama has made household names out of its stars, but how much do you know about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen shares pain of first Christmas without ‘mischievous’ Philip in address to Covid-hit UK

The Queen has shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.In her most fulsome tribute yet, the monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.Queen Elizabeth II also praised the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their focus on climate change.She said she was “proud beyond words” that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Christmas#Christmas Eve#Home#Nhs#Gmb
papermag.com

Kate Bush Reflects on COVID in Rare Christmas Message

Kate Bush is known for being a reclusive artist, so the rare moments we hear from her are all the more noteworthy. Presumably emerging from the fairy hollow she hibernates in all winter, Bush has shared a Christmas message to her website reflecting on the pandemic. "With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before?" Bush writes. "It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's surprising Christmas decorations at royal home unveiled

The Duchess of York has decked out her home of Royal Lodge, which she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew – and you may be surprised at the rather relatable low-key decorations!. Sarah revealed her festive trimmings via her YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads out children's books. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate ‘excited’ to be hosting Christmas carol concert in first-look video

A first-look video of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert sees Kate saying how “excited” she is to be hosting the festive event.The carol service, held at Westminster Abbey in December, is being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm, having been switched from the BBC in the fallout over a BBC Two documentary about the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.ITV have shared the first clip of the Together At Christmas service, which teases the festive performances, readings and carols.The video opens with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Abbey as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Good Morning Britain viewers blast ‘montage of misery’ on Christmas Day episode

Good Morning Britain viewers were not impressed with one particular segment on the ITV show’s Christmas Day episode.GMB broadcasted a pre-recorded festive edition this morning (25 December) with presenters Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard co-presenting.Viewers of the daily show criticised the lack of festive cheer in one part of the episode, in which a montage looking back over 2021 was shown.The segment featured stories about deaths from the pandemic, the Capitol riots, the George Floyd trial, the killing of Sarah Everard, political upset in Westminster and the refugee crisis.It also had more positive moments, such as reports...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy