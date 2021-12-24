ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

By Mike Bedigan and Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8pS3_0dVF2lH400

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.

Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.

She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.

In a statement issued to The Independent , Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.

“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honours and are considered modern classics,” read the statement.

“RIP Joan Didion. Another staggering loss,” wrote author and professor Roxane Gay.

English musician Marr wrote: “RIP Joan Didion. A singular genius and inspiration. For anyone who is interested see the Netflix doc ‘The Centre Will Not Hold’. Class.”

The official account of The Doors tweeted a quote by Didion, which went: “‘On the whole my attention was only minimally engaged by the preoccupations of rock-and-roll bands, but The Doors were different, The Doors interested me. The Doors’ music insisted that love was sex and sex was death…’”

“RIP Joan Didion, 1934-2021,” the account added.

Other celebrities shared personal stories online of Didion and encounters with her and her work.

Comedian Rob Delaney said he has the “deepest gratitude” to the writer, who had helped him through a “brutal, dark time”.

“When my son was getting chemo for the cancer that would ultimately kill him, a very close friend of mine died by suicide,” he said.

“Shortly afterward I read The Year of Magical Thinking and was thrilled, electrified that someone else had gone through 2 nightmares at once & written about it.

“Deepest gratitude to Joan Didion for how she helped me during a brutal, dark time.”

Rosanne Cash, daughter of American musician Johnny Cash said: “I was honoured to meet her once, at a dinner party shortly after The Year of Magical Thinking.

“We were lucky to have her for 87 years.”

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon said: “A brilliant author who changed the art of writing.

“Thank you Joan Didion for sharing your stories and work with the world. My prayers go out to all who knew and loved her.”

Jessica Chastain said: “Seizing the moment and celebrating Joan Didion today.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Rosanne Cash
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Penguin Random House
ETOnline.com

Joan Didion, Iconic Journalist, Dead at 87

Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
People

Griffin Dunne Mourns the Death of His Aunt Joan Didion, Remembers 'Her Self-Respect, Certain Toughness'

Griffin Dunne is paying tribute to his beloved aunt, Joan Didion, after she died on Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. "Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time. Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion, one of the greatest writers of our time," Dunne said in a statement on Friday. (The actor, 66, is the son of Didion's brother-in-law Dominick Dunne.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Joan Didion, who chronicled American decadence and hypocrisy, dies at 87

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and ’70s helped reportorial nonfiction acquire the status of an art form, died Dec. 23 at her home in Manhattan. She was 87.
OBITUARIES
Decider.com

Joan Didion Dies At 87: Where To Watch The Joan Didion Documentary

In recent years, Didion’s career was rehashed in a 2017 Netflix doc called Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold. Still streaming on the platform, the documentary charts the author’s personal and professional life. The film is directed by Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne, and includes conversation, archival footage, and more to help piece together the life story of the icon.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir pays heartfelt tribute following death of Joan Didion

David Muir left fans feeling emotional following his latest social media post, as he paid a heartfelt tribute following a heartbreaking loss. Upon learning of the tragic passing of writer and journalist Joan Didion, the Good Morning America star took to his Instagram stories to pay his respects. He uploaded...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy