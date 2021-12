Week 16 of the NFL will showcase an entertaining AFC West matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Raiders prediction & pick. The Denver Broncos are coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last time out. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game on a cart due to a concussion. He will be out this week and backup Drew Lock will take over. He’s seen success in the past so it’s not going to be anything new for him. Denver is 7-7 on the year and 7-7 against the spread. I think many would say it’s been a surprise to see the Broncos where they are at right now. They are just a game outside of the playoffs but have big-time wins against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Football Team this year.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO