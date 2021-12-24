ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police capture wanted Kansas kidnapping, assault suspect

Hays Post
Hays Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping and assault have a suspect in custody. On Sunday, police received a call for...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Hays Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police seek tips after Kan. man severely injured in hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Hays Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
Hays Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man enters plea in woman's drive-by shooting death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea Monday in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down Tuesday for 37-year-old Lynnsey D. Jones. She was found guilty in November of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

KBI: Homicide investigation at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: 38 in Kansas jail during 2021 Operation Grinch

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office’s recent Operation Grinch that occurred Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. During Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined together...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas woman sentence in death of 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing a 3-year-old girl in a case that drew attention to the agency responsible for overseeing young children in the state. Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced Monday, a little more than...
KANSAS STATE
