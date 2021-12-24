ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed to 1-year, $17M contract prior to MLB lockout

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract before the Dec. 1 lockout. The deal would allow for the sides to avoid arbitration while giving...

CBS Sports

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers agree to $17 million deal; here's why Los Angeles needs Bellinger to rebound in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers slipped one last signing in before the owners' lockout. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, Los Angeles avoided arbitration with Cody Bellinger before the lockout, signing him to a one-year contract worth $17 million. The deal is official but was not announced because teams are not referring to 40-man roster players by name during the work stoppage.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 12/24/21: Cody Bellinger, David Freitas, and Eric Chávez

Hello everyone! Here’s some fresh news to start off your day. Gerard Gilberto at MiLB presented the Mariners organizational All-Stars for 2021. Jeff Passan broke the news that before the lockout started, the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal with Cody Bellinger to avoid arbitration. For whatever reason, this was never reported on until yesterday.
MLB
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers taking gamble with Cody Bellinger contract

So which Cody Bellinger will show up for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022? Is it the one who won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2019 or the one who has scuffled mightily over the last two regular seasons?. The Los Angeles Dodgers are apparently counting on...
MLB
Field Level Media

Report: Dodgers reached pre-lockout deal with Cody Bellinger

The Los Angeles Dodgers and former MVP Cody Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal before the lockout, ESPN reported Thursday. ESPN said the two sides reached the deal to avoid arbitration, but it wasn’t announced before the Dec. 1 work stoppage and wasn’t afterward because teams are not referencing players by name.
MLB
MLB
NBA
MLB
MLB
MLB
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLB

