United, Delta Airlines Cancel Dozens Of Christmas Eve Flights Due To COVID-19 Omicron Variant, Other Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO