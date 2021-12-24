ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

United, Delta Airlines Cancel Dozens Of Christmas Eve Flights Due To COVID-19 Omicron Variant, Other Issues

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some customers waiting to fly to their Christmas destination are scrambling to book another flight....

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Jimmy P
2d ago

Once again, omicron didn’t cause any flight cancellations. The unnecessary overreaction caused it. The cult of panic prevailed over common sense and science.

Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

How Many Flights Have Been Canceled on Christmas Eve?

There were hundreds of flights canceled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the pandemic and weather are to blame. Flight Aware, a flight-tracking website, said United Airlines stopped 168 flights from happening on Friday. Another airline had 47 flights stopped for Saturday. Delta Air Lines dropped 115 flights on Christmas Eve while canceling 52 for Christmas Day.
LIFESTYLE
Click10.com

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport. According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Travelers Take To The Skies On Christmas Day As COVID Surge Impacts Flights Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is finally here, and some folks decided to wait until Saturday to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport. Lines moved along smoothly at TSA as travelers prepared to spend the holiday in the sky. “This is my third time traveling on Christmas Day, and every time it’s been like this. It’s been alright,” Tommy Richardson of Fort Lauderdale said. Air travel is up 60% from this time last year. During the 2021 Christmas holiday, about 925,000 people will fly in and out of Philadelphia international. Sisters Hazel Cross and Maggie Sheldon just spent a week with family and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox13memphis.com

Photos: COVID-19 surge disrupts holiday travel, clogs airports nationwide

COVID-19 disrupts 2021 holiday travel An airport ambassador wears a grinch mask while waiting to help to direct travelers in the terminal of Denver International Airport on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Denver. Major airlines canceled hundreds of flights Friday amid staffing shortages largely tied to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID surge impacts airline crews. According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday after nearly 1,000 were canceled Saturday nationwide. Hundreds out of Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports have been affected. The majority of cancellations in the New York City area are with JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The worldwide surge in COVID cases is wreaking havoc on people’s travel plans, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. “It was super stressful...
NEWARK, NJ
BoardingArea

Christmas Meltdown Continues At Delta And United

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have already cancelled hundreds of flights this morning, as staffing shortages impact flight operations over the Christmas holiday. Christmas Meltdown Plagues Delta Air Lines And United Airlines. As of noon ET, Delta Air Lines has cancelled 295 flights and delayed 87 flights while United...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Surge In Omicron Cases Force Cancelation Of Hundreds Of Flights In South Florida, Around US

MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases. At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing. “I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell. “It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands. The chaos, starting early for some. “It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Fauci: Omicron cases likely to get 'much higher,' more flights canceled

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned that new cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are likely to climb "much higher." Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has reported 52,105,779 infections and 816,535 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant bringing about a surge in cases as it quickly became the dominant strain in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Airlines cancel hundreds of holiday flights due to omicron impacts on crews

As pre-pandemic level crowds hit airports for the the holidays, four major U.S. airlines have canceled more than 900 Christmas Day flights due to the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines had canceled a combined 950 Saturday flights.
WEATHER

