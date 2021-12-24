ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

This Is Why There's a Photo of Trump on Biden's White House Christmas Tree

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The photo was taken when former President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received the White House Christmas tree in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 21

Carolyn Lenze
1d ago

Give me a break! You are really not that dumb are you.? Trump exposed a lot of crooked swamp dwellers. His followers were not there to give him the support he needed but I bet they will after seeing the aftermath.

Reply
3
Teresa Arms
2d ago

Former President John Adams is probably turning over in his grave. Biden has made a mockery of his blessings.

Reply
4
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
hngn.com

Joe Biden's Net Worth: Facts You Need To Know About the 46th US President's Wealth

Joe Biden, who had spent his adult life as an elected official, boarded the Amtrak out of Washington DC's Union Station on the day America's first billionaire president took office, with the kind of modest fortune you'd expect from someone who had spent his adult life as an elected official: $2.5 million, mostly made up of pensions and real estate.
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
Elite Daily

Jill Biden Showed Off The Most Festively Decorated Fireplace In Her Christmas IG

When it comes to spreading holiday cheer in Washington, D.C., everyone knows the first lady does a lot of the heavy lifting. After all, she’s in charge of Christmas decorations, event coordination, official holiday gatherings, and more. Sure, all the parties and presents play a huge part in making the season feel special, but the true spirit of the holiday can’t be bought — and the FLOTUS knows it. Jill Biden’s Christmas Instagram for 2021 shows what the season is really all about, and it’s truly heartwarming.
The Independent

Man who interrupted son’s call with Biden to say ‘Let’s go Brandon’ says he is being attacked for an ‘innocent jest’

The Oregon father who interrupted a Christmas Eve phone call from President Joe Biden with a phrase meant to stand for a vulgar insult is now complaining about the criticism he has received since the incident. On Friday, Jared Schmeck and his children were connected with Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden after he dialed the phone number for the North American Aerospace Defence Command’s long-running Santa Tracker hotline. Norad’s Santa Tracker, a volunteer-run effort that purports to track the jolly toy delivery man’s airborne sleigh as he makes his way around the world each Christmas Eve, has in...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden is what America asked for — but not what it needs

Joe Biden's poll numbers keep sliding. Americans, including many of the people who voted for him, are not happy with him. They want him to be something different, to be someone different. Some may think that these Americans misjudged the man they sent to the White House. I don't share...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
ABC13 Houston

Father uses vulgar insult during holiday call with Biden

A man used a vulgar insult for the president when calling into a Christmas event on Friday and speaking with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Bidens had been speaking with children and their parents who had dialed into a phone line run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which tracks Santa Claus' path across the globe. The president and first lady surprised callers, asking the children what they wanted for Christmas and wishing them a happy holiday.
The Atlantic

The Gospel of Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is both intensely unappealing and uninteresting. He combines in his person corruption, ineptitude, and banality. He is perpetually aggrieved; obsessed with trolling the left; a crude, one-dimensional figure who has done a remarkably good job of keeping from public view any redeeming qualities he might have. There’s...
