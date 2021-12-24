Saunders Claus Is Coming to Town, Black Santa Pushes to Diversify Jolly Old St. Nicholas
One of the first Black Santas to appear at a Disney park in the U.S. speaks to Newsweek about the joys and challenges of his...www.newsweek.com
One of the first Black Santas to appear at a Disney park in the U.S. speaks to Newsweek about the joys and challenges of his...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1