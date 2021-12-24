ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saunders Claus Is Coming to Town, Black Santa Pushes to Diversify Jolly Old St. Nicholas

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the first Black Santas to appear at a Disney park in the U.S. speaks to Newsweek about the joys and challenges of his...

www.newsweek.com

Saunders Claus

When Christopher Saunders graduated from Kirkwood High School, he didn’t realize he was fated to become a Pioneer in more than one sense. This winter, the 1997 graduate is rocking Kirkwood’s red and white in Orlando, Florida, as one of the first Black Santas to appear at a Disney park in the United States.
KIRKWOOD, MO
