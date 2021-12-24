Meghan and Harry Request Rejected by Local Restaurant on Christmas Break

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts this Christmas are currently unknown. The Queen has, however, canceled her traditional festive visit to Sandringham. Buckingham Palace aides labeled the decision a personal one, with Her Majesty taking a “precautionary approach” amid rising levels of the Omicron Covid variant.

(GETTY IMAGES)

Members of the Royal Family are still expected to visit her at Windsor, though it is not clear which family members that will be. Harry and Meghan have not confirmed where they will be spending the festive period, but they are not expected to return to the UK.