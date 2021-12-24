ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Meghan and Harry Request Rejected by Local Restaurant on Christmas Break

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 2 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whereabouts this Christmas are currently unknown. The Queen has, however, canceled her traditional festive visit to Sandringham. Buckingham Palace aides labeled the decision a personal one, with Her Majesty taking a “precautionary approach” amid rising levels of the Omicron Covid variant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182mwC_0dVF0zJa00
(GETTY IMAGES)

Members of the Royal Family are still expected to visit her at Windsor, though it is not clear which family members that will be. Harry and Meghan have not confirmed where they will be spending the festive period, but they are not expected to return to the UK.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 288

blue faery
2d ago

They cannot expect everyone to accommodate the security measures they require to patronize small town establishments. They are self important posers.

Reply(5)
239
Mariella Martinez
2d ago

She shouldn't be referred as majesty or duchess, sounds like she wants the perks that comes with that entitlement but remember she escaped the palace. In the Oprah interview she alluded to living a quiet life in 🇺🇸 so much for that. 🙄

Reply(17)
201
Tonya L Roth
2d ago

They have pushed people to bow down to them and expect better treatment. It's about time someone wasn't afraid to put them in their place and not be scared to be sued! The establishment doesn't have to accommodate anyone they don't want to.welcome to reality Harry and Meghan!

Reply(12)
138
Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Buckingham Palace#Duchess Of Sussex#Food Drink#Uk#Local Restaurant#Omicron#The Royal Family
In Style

The Queen's Christmas Photo Display Reportedly Upset Prince Harry

Back in 2019, the queen announced her annual Christmas address via a cozy photo on Instagram, which showcased a display of family portraits that included Prince William and Kate Middleton and their family, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and, in a glaringly obvious slight, no Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. According to a royal biographer, the move didn't sit well with Harry, who felt "erased" by the fact that his family was deliberately excluded.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth Will Only Pick Up the Phone for Two People

Considering that her life mostly consists of frolicking with a fleet of corgis, moving from one castle to another, and being literal Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth isn’t typically the most relatable. Until now—because apparently, Her Majesty isn’t down to talk to people on the phone, which I think we can all get on board with.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton captured comforting Prince Charles during touching moment

The Duchess of Cambridge showed how kind-hearted she is following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral. The mother-of-three shared a touching moment with Prince Charles after the solemn ceremony in Windsor on 17 April. In photos published by The Mail on Sunday at the time, Kate was pictured leaving the event...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles Asked About the Skin Color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby, New Book Claims

Prince Charles was the unnamed royal who speculated about the complexion of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future children, according to a new book. In Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, by Christopher Andersen, a source close to the royal family claims that Charles made the comment during a conversation over breakfast with his wife Camilla on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's engagement was announced.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry and Meghan may have 'specific' reason for not revealing Lilibet to the public

It’s been six months since Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child on 4 June 2021 and since that day, the couple has kept their daughter a complete secret. While they have full authority over who gets to see Lilibet Diana and when, royal fans have been aching to see what the baby looks like and many are wondering why they haven’t even seen a picture of her.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy