Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld would be stoked to see Spider-Man turn up in the DIsney+ show's finale. She sat down with Jimmy Fallon to nerd out a bit this week. It's a big-time for Kate Bishop as the final episode of Hawkeye hits the streaming platform this week. With the Kingpin reveal in Episode 5, things are about to get wild in the last episode. However, the timing of Spider-Man: No Way Home's release has people wondering if there are some sneaky Marvel shenanigans going on. Steinfeld isn't going to tell us, one way or the other. The host was bummed that she gave no real indications if some of that fan speculation was necessarily correct or not. The Hawkeye star would be ecstatic. But, there's nothing else that would get uttered during that interview.

