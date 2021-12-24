ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

Once in a Decade: Summersville Lake’s “Deep Drawdown” is slowly wrapping up

By Bryan Hughes
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
Summersville, WV (WOWK) – This weekend will be a great opportunity to see the once in a decade “Deep Drawdown”.

Every 10 years, the United States Army Corp of Engineers have to do routine inspections and repairs to the dam. Especially when it comes to the gates, valves, tunnels and hydraulics, the repairs need to take place over a 1 to 2 week period before Christmas.

Summersville Deep Drawdown

Those repairs and updates were made and now the lake will be slowly coming up through the next number of weeks.

The normal drawdown is 77 feet below summer pool but this year they drew the lake down an additional 55 feet! WOW!

Summersville Deep Drawdown

Personally, I think you can kayak the Gauley as it used to be through Summersville Lake. In other words, by US 19 and the Hughes Bridge, you can enjoy the river as it slowly winds down to the pool near the dam. It’s so cool to see!

Hopefully you can go look at it this holiday weekend before the rain settles in next week!

Summersville Deep Drawdown

