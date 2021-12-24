Deftones/Far, Etc. Side Project Crosses (†††) Digitally Release Cover Of “Goodbye Horses”

No, this is not “Antmusic.” Adamant CHAPTER #01 is the new EP from Montreal electronic duo Tanuki Project. Influenced by Massive Attack and Bjork, it’s a collection of ethereal, atmospheric Downtempo that feels as dark and mysterious as it is strangely uplifting and passionate. It’s amazing what the group manages to achieve with a daring minimalism, and as each song unfolds and evolves, it creates a trance-like mood. The EP was recorded and produced entirely by members Legyl (music) and Nady (vocals), and in only four deceptively simple songs they have crafted an immersive experience that envelopes and hooks you with each listen.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO