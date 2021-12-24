ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deftones/Far, Etc. Side Project Crosses (†††) Digitally Release Cover Of “Goodbye Horses”

By wookubus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing word of their newly inked worldwide record deal with Warner Records, Crosses (†††) have given a proper digital release to their cover of Q Lazzarus‘ “Goodbye...

audioinkradio.com

Deftones Singer Chino Moreno’s Side Project Signs to Warner Records, Releases ‘Goodbye Horses’ Cover

The electronic/trip-hop side band ††† (Crosses), featuring Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Far’s Shaun Lopez, will release their upcoming album on Warner Records. Deftones singer Chino Moreno and Far multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez have long made music together in their electronic/trip-hop side band, ††† (Crosses). Now, the guys have inked a deal with a major label, Warner Brother Records, giving a home to their upcoming full-length album.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Tanuki Project - Adamant _ CHAPTER#01 (Self-Released)

No, this is not “Antmusic.” Adamant CHAPTER #01 is the new EP from Montreal electronic duo Tanuki Project. Influenced by Massive Attack and Bjork, it’s a collection of ethereal, atmospheric Downtempo that feels as dark and mysterious as it is strangely uplifting and passionate. It’s amazing what the group manages to achieve with a daring minimalism, and as each song unfolds and evolves, it creates a trance-like mood. The EP was recorded and produced entirely by members Legyl (music) and Nady (vocals), and in only four deceptively simple songs they have crafted an immersive experience that envelopes and hooks you with each listen.
MUSIC
Stereogum

††† – “Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazzarus Cover)

†††, Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez’s band, are back with a special Christmas gift. They’ve taken on Q Lazzarus’ beloved “Goodbye Horses,” a song whose cult icon status seems to keep strengthening over the years. Moreno and Lopez’s take is a pretty faithful rendition —- a little grainer and more haunting, but maintaining the same basic synth-pop foundation. Their press release also promises new ††† music in 2022. For now, check out their cover of “Goodbye Horses” and revisit Q Lazzarus’ original below.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

††† (Crosses) — Shares Their Cover of “Goodbye Horses’ by Q Lazurus

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno’s project with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, ††† (Crosses) — has released its cover of Q Lazzarus’s “Goodbye Horses” as a digital single. The track was previously covered by ††† (Crosses) back in 2014 and the band used to close their live shows on tours with it. The song was made famous in the iconic serial killer movie The Silence of The Lambs. Lopez confirmed that ††† (Crosses) had signed a new deal with Warner Records. This confirms a story Ghost Cult broke last year about the band making new music. Prior to “Goodbye Horses”‘ digital arrival, their last release was a cover of “The Beginning Of The End” by ’90s electropop band Cause & Effect.
MUSIC
Chino Moreno
genreisdead.com

††† (Crosses) Release Cover Of Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses’

††† (Crosses) featuring Deftones frontman Chino Moreno and multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez have gifted fans with their new cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses.”. Prior to this, we last heard new music from the duo in 2020 with their one-off cover of Cause & Effects “The Beginning of the End” following six years of inactivity. Listen to the new cover below.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Cave In Members Debut New Track “Reckoning”, Cover Failure, Mad Season & More At Stripped Down Show

Cave In, etc. vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky and guitarist/vocalist, etc. Adam McGrath (also of Zozobra, etc.) recently performed a show together as a duo. The stripped down set took place at Nova Arts in Keene, NH this past Friday, December 17th and saw the pair run through a series of Cave In tracks, including the debut of a brand new song by the name of “Reckoning” (skip to around 17:22 in).
KEENE, NH
theprp.com

Protest The Hero, Dream Theater, Haken, Etc. Members Release Christmas-Themed Cover Of Slayer’s “Seasons In The Abyss”

Protest The Hero vocalist Rody Walker fronts a newly released Christmas-themed take on Slayer‘s 1990 gem, “Seasons In The Abyss“. Haken guitarist Charlie Griffith put together this festive take on the track, which also features contributions from Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, The Absence/Inhuman Condition drummer Jeramie Kling, Cradle Of Filth bassist Daniel Firth, Haken drummer Ray Hearne (on tuba) and guitarist Dan Goldsworthy (My Minds Weapon).
MUSIC
metalinjection

Rolling Stone's Top 10 Metal Albums Of 2021 List Has A Few Surprises

Rolling Stone just published their The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2021 list and there are some pretty cool surprises. It's not shocking that bands like Iron Maiden and Mastodon topped the list, but throwing names like King Woman, Panopticon, and Skepticism out there is definitely awesome. Panopticon – …And...
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter Releases “Lovers” Guitar Playthrough Video

The holiday season didn’t impede the latest release in Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter‘s ongoing weekly guitar playthrough series. The newest entry is the below run through of the b-side track “Lovers“, which accompanied the single release of “Hexagram” from the band’s gold-certified 2003 self-titled album.
MUSIC
theprp.com

The Black Dahlia Murder, Khemmis, Etc. Members Cover King Diamond’s “Halloween”

The ‘Two Minutes To Late Night‘ camp are back with a holiday treat, though they intentionally played it fast & loose with which holiday that is. In a callback to their past Halloween-timed cover of King Diamond‘s “No Presents For Christmas“, they’ve decided to reverse things around this year, covering King Diamond‘s “Halloween” for Christmas. Participants involved in this take on the track include:
MUSIC
theprp.com

Emigrate (Rammstein) Release Animated Music Video For “Always On My Mind” Cover Featuring Till Lindemann

Emigrate, the side project of Rammstein‘s lead guitarist Richard Kruspe, have debuted an official music video for the Willie Nelson classic “Always On My Mind“. This song finds Kruspe joined by his Rammstein bandmate, vocalist Till Lindemann. You can find the song itself on Emigrate‘s latest album, “The Persistence Of Memory“, which was released last month.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Kreator Stream Live Version Of “All Of The Same Blood”

A live version of Kreator‘s “All Of The Same Blood” has made its way online as the latest performance to be featured from the group’s ‘Bootleg Revolution‘ effort. That compilation will be released on January 21st through Nuclear Blast, while an abbreviated version of it will also be included with the 20th anniversary edition of their 2001 album “Violent Revolution“, which is due out the same day.
MUSIC
theprp.com

East Of The Wall Finishing Up New Album, The Postman Syndrome Demos To Be Revisited

East Of The Wall will have something new and something partially old to share in the months (or years) to come. A post shared by the band yesterday (December 23rd) reveals that they are not only finishing up work on a new full-length album, but also plan to revisit and re-mix their ‘unreleased’ “God Relieve Our Grief: A Mausoleum Of Stillborn Demos” album from their past incarnation as The Postman Syndrome.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to EMA cover Modest Mouse’s ‘Trailer Trash’

South Dakota genre-bender EMA (aka Erika Anderson) has shared a dizzying cover of Modest Mouse’s 1997 track ‘Trailer Trash’. She puts an emotive spin on the tune – which first appeared on the band’s second album, ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ – by trading its scratchy, straightforward guitar riffs with chimey, melancholic piano chords stacked spatially under Anderson’s warm, droning vocal.
MUSIC

