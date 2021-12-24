ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Raids on Xiaomi and Oppo units in India - what did it achieve?

By Balakumar K
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a strange week for Foxconn, one of the leading contract manufacturers in India. It has been shut for 5 days due to workers unrest owing to poor quality of food at its hostel. Over 150 had to be hospitalised due to food poisoning. Amidst this, it also emerged that...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Smartphone Gaming - what prompted it and where it is headed in 2022

The connection between gaming and smartphones is not new. Traversing memory lanes, we would recall games from the very early days of a mobile phone. Remember Snake, Tetris, Asteroid Zone, Prince of Persia? Two decades later, the smartphone gaming is pretty much unrecognizable. The evolution introduced some of the best...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Newcom Computer Systems shows off entire Samsung Monitor range in Dubai

Whether working from home, casual content streaming or gaming for long hours, a monitor can really enhance that entire experience. Newcom Computer Systems, the authorised distributor for Samsung Monitors, has a great experience zone set up in Al Ain Plaza in Dubai for customers to not just come and purchase monitors but also experience them in all their glory.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Ipo#Chinese#Dixon Technologies
Phone Arena

5G Realme GT 2 Pro sets benchmark record; device to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 chipset

It is possible that you are not familiar with Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is one of the brands in the stable belonging to BBK Electronics along with Oppo and OnePlus. Realme has a flagship model on the way called the GT 2 Pro, and what sets it apart from other top-shelf handsets is not its specs, but the feel of the device. The body of the phone is composed of an eco-friendly biopolymer material made from paper pulp.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12 specs and price leaked ahead of the launch - Here's what we know

Xiaomi’s flagship lineup – Xiaomi 12, is launching on December 28 and in contrast to the previous reports, the company might only launch two smartphones during this event. A new leak has not only confirmed the key specifications but has also revealed the expected pricing of the vanilla Xiaomi 12 smartphone.
NFL
TechRadar

Tata Nano EV – the perfect family vehicle in 2022?

Tata Motors has tread where no other Indian car company has feared to tread. The Tata Nexon is the best-rated electric car in India today and the company is planning to launch 10 more EV car models over the next decade. And yet, we believe that they missed a trick.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices

The official unveiling of the Xiaomi 12 series is scheduled for December 28th but we already know almost everything about these devices. Up until now, though - most of the information came in the form of leaks and rumors. Now press materials have popped up on Chinese network Weibo, showing Xiaomi 12 specs and price tags.
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

The competition of foldable smartphones from Samsung, OPPO and Huawei

Mark this date: December 2021. From now on we will see one no holds barred competition between Samsung, OPPO and Huawei for the control of folding smartphones. If, in fact, until today Samsung has in fact been the only real player in the market, the arrival of OPPO Find N and Huawei P50 Pocket will change the cards in a rather marked way.
CELL PHONES
d1softballnews.com

The new Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X have no more secrets: here are the specifications

The debut of the new range is approaching Xiaomi 12. The new flagships of the house Xiaomi, as announced in recent days, will be officially unveiled during an event scheduled in China on December 28th. The commercial launch is expected in early 2022, at least for the Chinese market. In Europe, however, the new Xiaomi 12 will arrive by the end of the first quarter of next year. The smartphone will be among the first to mount the new top-of-the-range Soc Qualcomm.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Boat Iris smartwatch debuts in India - price, availability, and specifications

The Indian smartwatch market is at its zenith as the recent QoQ growth has surged to 159%. Major contributors in this growth are Indian brands like Boat, Noise, Fire-Bolt, etc. These brands, to maintain their dominance, keep rolling out new smartwatches with catchy designs and high-end specifications. Recently, Boat rolled...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Oppo Find N hands-on: Samsung's head start means nothing

The Oppo Find N isn’t just some fancy folding phone you can’t buy here in the US. It’s also probably the best example of a folding phone to date, and maybe even the most important folding phone released so far. That’s not because it’s a great phone — in my opinion, it isn’t. But it highlights the remaining shortcomings better than any that I’ve used. And, to Oppo’s credit, those are mostly software issues, some of which are entirely outside its control. But the Find N’s hardware is stellar, with a uniquely flat display and a much better landscape-first layout, easing my fears that Samsung’s early lead would lead to a monopoly. I’d go so far as to say that, in one fell swoop, Oppo’s folding hardware just leapfrogged the Galaxy Z Fold3 line.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge with 120W fast charging support launches in India on January 6

Towards the end of October this year, Xiaomi launched the latest iteration of its popular Redmi Note series in China. The new Redmi Note 11 lineup included three devices — the standard Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Just a few days after the launch, XDA Senior Member kacskrz spotted new strings within MIUI ROMs suggesting that Xiaomi was planning to launch the two Pro variants in India under the Xiaomi banner. The strings revealed that the Chinese Redmi Note 11 Pro (codename: pisarro) would make its way to India as the Xiaomi 11i (codename: pisarroin), while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (codename: pisarropro) would launch as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge (pisarroproin).
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mix Fold vs OPPO Find N: Specs Comparison

OPPO just launched its first foldable phone and it is already an outstanding success. The official sales will begin on December 23 but the handset already went on sale in limited quantities a few days ago, with an immediate sold-out. According to OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau and a lot of other people, the OPPO Find N is the best foldable phone released until now. But is it the truth? In order to understand it, we decided to compare it to the other last-generation foldable phones. After comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, here is a comparison between the specifications of OPPO Find N and Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

India's tax authorities are 'cracking down' on Xiaomi and OPPO's distribution partners

India's Income Tax department is raiding OPPO's distribution partners in the country. Similar raids were also made by country's Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently. The Indian government wants BBK-owned brands such as OPPO and Vivo to leverage local companies for distribution. India's Income Department is conducting raids at the offices of...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Luxshare building massive new iPhone factory to challenge Foxconn

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision is building a "mega-plant" in China to boost its iPhone assembly capabilities and challenge Taiwanese rivals like Foxconn and Pegatron. The company is reportedly building a 285-000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Kunshan City, China, Nikkei reported Wednesday. It plans to complete the first phase of the new manufacturing park in the middle of 2022, and could produce iPhone models sometime that year.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

20K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy