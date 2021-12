People need to stop comparing an airborne disease to one that is spread through blood fluids. An HIV-positive person can’t infect a facility unless blood products are exchanged. A COVID patient, though, can infect the entire facility just by walking through it, or standing next to a person. Yes, an employer can force you to be tested for an infectious disease. In 1988, I had to take an HIV test to work in a medical lab. All the people screaming about COVID privacy are the very ones who thought everybody’s HIV status should be published. I just saw a case were legal charges were being brought against someone who infected two people with HIV. Maybe we can start suing the unvaccinated when they infect others. You are sounding ridiculous.

BILOXI, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO