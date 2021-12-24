Santa may deliver a White Christmas

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!

We are behind a cold front so much cooler air is filtering in to bring those temperatures down, but we haven't seen anything yet. The coldest air of the early winter season comes in next week. There may be a few days we don’t get above zero.

Most of the area will reach high temperatures this morning in the 20s and 30s. It will be colder heading home this afternoon in the teens and 20s.

The BIG question- Will it be a white Christmas this year?

Traditionally we have about a 48% chance of that happening. Our local model is giving us about a 40% chance, but we could see several rounds of snow showers through tomorrow morning. Snow will be possible today due to upslope flow. Another disturbance is expected to jet through tomorrow morning bringing another chance. A few inches are possible as we’re opening those presents Christmas morning. Fingers are crossed!

On a personal note, a very Merry Christmas from my family to yours. May the spirit of this wondrous season bring you nothing but comfort and happiness. 😊

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com