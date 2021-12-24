ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EPA Finalizes Greenhouse Gas Standards for Passenger Vehicles, Paving Way for a Zero-Emissions Future

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (Dec. 20, 2021) – Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is finalizing the most ambitious federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks ever. The final standards, for Model Years (MY) 2023 through 2026, leverage advances in clean car technology to unlock $190 billion in net...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Biden Will Order Federal Agencies To Stop Buying ICE Vehicles By 2027

Since taking office early this year, President Joe Biden has been very forthcoming about his desire to transition the country away from ICE vehicles and toward electric vehicles. Over the last several months, Biden has taken a number of actions to achieve this goal, including urging Detroit automakers to eye a 40 percent EV sales mix by 2030 before signing an executive order that aspires to achieve a larger 50 percent mix by the same date. However, some don’t feel like Biden has done enough in this regard, and many want him to support more ambitious EV plans that include a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035. Biden hasn’t yet embraced these proposals but has now signed an executive order directing federal agencies to stop buying ICE-powered vehicles by 2027.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The downside to Biden’s electric vehicle charging plan

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris publicly plugged in a Chevy Bolt at a charging station in Maryland. “There’s no sound or fumes!” she said at the demo, which served as the formal announcement of the Biden administration’s ambitious $7.5 billion plan to build half a million EV-charging stations across the United States. This investment represents the latest iteration of a proposal that started out with a budget of $15 billion for the same number of chargers. If you do the math — or even if you don’t, really — something doesn’t quite add up.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Detroit News

Automakers call EPA's most-ambitious-ever vehicle standards 'aggressive'

Washington — Automakers say they will need government support to comply with final auto emissions rules detailed Monday by the Environmental Protection Agency, standards that are more stringent than those initially proposed and put in place under former President Barack Obama. The move reflects months of pressure from environmental...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

U.S. sets 55-mile-a-gallon fuel-efficiency standard for 2026 models

The Biden administration on Monday raised fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks, saying the new standards will reduce pollution and save consumers billions of dollars at the gas pump. Automakers must meet a fleetwide average of 55 miles a gallon for cars and light trucks by model year...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motor1.com

New EPA Emission Rules Want 28 Percent Less CO2 By 2026, More EV Sales

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized its emission rules under the Biden administration. This takes effect for cars under model years 2023 through 2026, pushing the most ambitious federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks ever. According to EPA, the final standards take advantage...
POLITICS
gmauthority.com

New U.S. Mining Projects Required To Support Electric Vehicle Push

The U.S. is ramping up efforts to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, with several major U.S. automakers, including General Motors, rushing to develop and debut a wide variety of EV products. However, in order to support all those new EVs, new U.S. mining projects may be necessary to source the metals required for electric vehicle production, which could run afoul of environmentalists and other groups.
INDUSTRY
Science News

How electric vehicles offered hope as climate challenges grew

This was another year of bleak climate news. Record heat waves baked the Pacific Northwest. Wildfires raged in California, Oregon, Washington and neighboring states. Tropical cyclones rapidly intensified in the Pacific Ocean. And devastating flash floods inundated Western Europe and China. Human-caused climate change is sending the world hurtling down a road to more extreme weather events, and we’re running out of time to pump the brakes, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in August (SN: 9/11/21, p. 8).
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. EPA finalizes tougher new vehicle emissions requirements

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday finalized new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reverse former President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. EPA Administrator Michael Regan called the tough standards "doable" even...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Hybrid Vehicles#Co2 Emissions#Ghg Emissions#Americans
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

US DOE & DOT Launch Joint Effort To Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg today signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network that can build public confidence, with a focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged, and hard-to-reach locations. This is a critical component of the President’s plan to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, address the climate crisis and support domestic manufacturing jobs. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directs both agencies to collaborate on new programs and initiatives, including the new joint office, that will support the transition of the nation’s transportation systems, which currently accounts for 29% of all U.S. carbon pollution, to electric vehicles and other zero-carbon technologies.
POLITICS
thebossmagazine.com

EPA Gas Mileage Standards Target 40 MPG

While car manufacturers are busy making plans for an all-electric future, their next few years of gas-powered models will have to meet elevated gas mileage standards. The new standards kick in with the 2023 model year, and by the time 2026 models are rolling off the line, the gas-powered cars and light trucks in the U.S. will have to get at least 40 miles to the gallon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Midland Daily News

EPA announces stricter new vehicle emissions standards

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the agency is finalizing new new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026, which the agency called "the most ambitious federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks ever." The final standards, which will take effect for the model years 2023 through...
POLITICS
indianapublicradio.org

EPA releases ‘most ambitious car emissions standards ever’

By 2026, new cars could get an average of 40 miles per gallon. That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s new standards for car emissions — which it calls the “most ambitious standards ever.”. They replace the goal set under former President Donald Trump, which would...
POLITICS
Benzinga

New Ally in Climate Change Battle: Digital Natural Gas

New Digital Natural Gas and methane contracts enable producers to differentiate low-methane production. Methane emissions trap more than 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during the first 20 years in the atmosphere and account for about 15% of greenhouse gas emissions. As the world accelerates efforts to cut...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
city-countyobserver.com

EPA Announces Nationwide Monitoring Effort to Better Understand Extent of PFAS in Drinking Water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 5) to establish nationwide monitoring for 29 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and lithium in drinking water. This action is essential to addressing the public health and environmental risks of PFAS in drinking water and marks a significant milestone in EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap.
PUBLIC HEALTH
automotiveworld.com

Are zero-emission vehicles the right goal for trucking?

In 2018, zero-emission trucking start-up Nikola Motor Company chose to promote its Nikola World event with the hashtag #dieselisdead. The technology’s demise has been predicted for years now, spurred on by ever-tightening emissions regulations, sales restrictions and city centre low- and zero-emission zones. Commitments to phase out the internal combustion engine (ICE) have been pouring in from manufacturers and governments alike, and not just for light vehicles. The UK, for example, recently outlined a roadmap to stop the sale of new ICE commercial vehicles by 2040. Decarbonising efforts have been pushed front and centre in fleet strategies, but does that mean the future is necessarily electric?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy