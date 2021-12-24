ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Family of six displaced after accidental house fire in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of six has been displaced after a house fire early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department....

WAFB

One person shot Saturday morning, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Saturday morning. Police say an individual arrived at a local medical facility with an apparent gunshot wound Dec. 25. According to officials with EMS, the shooting happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Double shooting occurs on Dalton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were hurt during a shooting in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Dalton Avenue on Saturday, Dec, 25. Injuries appear non-life-threatening at this time, according to officials. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

3-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital in serious condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles, including one that flipped, on Christmas Eve, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the crash happened on I-110 North near the I-110/I-10 split around 8 p.m. Emergency responders said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Surveillance cameras catch Baton Rouge theft in action

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accused thief is spending Christmas behind bars. Deputies arrested Derick Mancuso, 32, of Baton Rouge, after he allegedly made off with tools and tires from an Olga Lee Drive resident’s carport on Friday, Dec. 24, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man dead in Christmas shooting near Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting occurred on Christmas morning in the Sherwood Forest area. A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court, not far from N. Harrells Ferry Rd. and S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD officer hit by alleged drunk driver receives prosthetic leg

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of the best gifts are those made by hand, carefully crafted, and tailored to fit. It’s that kind of gift that Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Jason Martin has been waiting for since August. That’s when a suspected drunk driver crashed into him and two other officers while they were responding to a separate wreck on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Bourbon Street stabbing suspect sought by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of stabbing another man during a Christmas Eve argument on Bourbon Street is wanted by New Orleans police. The NOPD identified 39-year-old Julio “Rocky” Keenum as the wanted man Sunday (Dec. 26), and said an arrest warrant has been obtained to book Keenum on an allegation of attempted murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

St. Vincent de Paul serves hundreds of Christmas Day meals and gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people waited outside of St. Vincent de Paul to receive their Christmas gift: a hot meal, clothes, and toys for children. Walking by the lines, a lot of smiles could be seen on people’s faces. It is clear that they were grateful, but Michael Washington went out of his way to express his gratitude.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test from the BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can pick up a free at-home COVID-19 test right before Christmas in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced several fire stations throughout the area will be distributing tests Friday, Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon. Test quantity is limited...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR, LDH give out 1,400 take-home COVID tests ahead of Christmas gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health distributed 1,400 take-home COVID-19 tests to fire stations around East Baton Rouge Parish. The tests were largely gone by noon, according to LDH it was an effort to expand testing before the state gathers for Christmas. According to LDH, it “recommends getting tested multiple times before traveling, before a gathering, and upon returning from traveling.”
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Sheriff: One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to Fordoche to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. when two law enforcement officers responded to a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Bunk beds recalled after toddler’s death

(Gray News) - Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards. Angel Line Beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

UPDATE: Officials with Louisiana State Police have identified the person that was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish on Wednesday night. Investigators say a Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and a Livonia Police Department Officer responded to a disturbance call on Cleveland Road in the Town of Fordoche just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

