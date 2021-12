Manufacturers: AGC, ETHNICRAFT, Toto, Crestial, Kal Timber, Marga Agung, Mitsubishi. Lighting Consultant: PT. Crown America International Indonesia. Text description provided by the architects. This project is a major alteration of an existing “Ruko”, which is a typical mix-use row house building commonly found in Jakarta, Indonesia. The site is 4 m wide and 15 m deep. A common typology for this type of structure is that it shares two common walls with its neighbors, which often poses a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. In response to this issue, we punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the 3rd floor slab to provide healthy and playful work lifestyle for a small tech startup office.

