ZIP Code 61532 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 13

By Peoria Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61532 in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code...

Two inmates sentenced in Peoria County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Dec. 25

There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Peoria County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Marcus Fleming for aggravated battery with a firearm. Marcus Fleming spent more than 22 years incarcerated.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
