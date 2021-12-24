ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheruty Purse PU Leather Anti-Theft Casual Backpack $17.66

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Cheruty Purse PU Leather Anti-Theft Casual...

www.techbargains.com

techbargains.com

Stearns Hydroprene Life Vest (Orange, Small) $12.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Stearns Hydroprene Life Vest (Orange, Small) for a low $12.99. Free Standard shipping for Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is 68% off list price. Soft, flexible hydroprene shell and crosstech PE foam. Two buckles and a zipper for secure wear. Approved for...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Leather Watch Cases

The Barton Recycled Leather Watch Roll Travel Case is an accessory for avid travelers or timepiece enthusiasts alike that will provide them with a way to keep all of their favorite watches on hand no matter where they go. The case is characterized by its rigid design that has recycled...
HOME & GARDEN
techbargains.com

Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) $18.99

Amazon has the Szokled Wireless LED Counter Light (2-Pack) for a low $18.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FA52VIFC" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $37.98, so you save 50% off list price. 14 pure white LEDs with 100 lumens, 14 Warm LEDs with 100 lumens. 10 level step-less dimming, 3...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Fdsax TRMS 6000-Counts Auto-Ranging Multimeter $17.49

Amazon has the Fdsax TRMS 6000-Counts Auto-Ranging Multimeter for a low $17.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "CYNVKFTO" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $34.99, so you save 50% off list price. Auto-ranging. 4.7" large HD screen. Drop-proof rubber case. flashlight, backlight, double sound & light alarm function, data hold, auto...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Shokado Food Vacuum Sealer Machine w/ 15 Vacuum Bags $32.99

Amazon has the Shokado Food Vacuum Sealer Machine w/ 15 Vacuum Bags for a low $32.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30XRDQ2I" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $69.99, so you save 52% off list price. Material acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Width of the sealing strip to 6 MM,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool w/ Carabiner Clip $9.99

Amazon has the Gerber Curve 5-in-1 Multi-Tool with Carabiner Clip for a low $9.99. Free Shipping over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 38% off the $16.16 list price. Two differently sized flat head screwdrivers, a cross point screwdriver, a sharp blade, file, and beer opener, this curved tool easily clips to key chains or backpacks, and it fits easily into your pocket.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Siffio Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Gloves (Up to 140-Degrees F) $24

Amazon has the Siffio Rechargeable Waterproof Heated Gloves for a low $24 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70UACDEU" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $79.99, so you save 69% off list price. Multiple sizes available. 5V 4000mAh rechargeable lithium-polymer battery and 3 heat temperature adjustable. Fully charged within 3-4 hours and...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Luwatt Rechargeable Electric Heated Gloves (Large) $39.99

Amazon has the Luwatt Rechargeable Electric Heated Gloves (Large) for a low $39.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "KHLBSBNL" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $79.99, so you save 50% off list price. 7.4V rechargeable Li-battery batteries. Up to 8 hours of warm experience. Made of polyester waterproof fabric and sponge.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) $5.07

Amazon has the 3M No Residue Duct Tape (1.88 Inches by 25 Yards) for a low $5.07. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 53% off with this deal. Powerful adhesive creates a long-lasting bond without the messy cleanup. Removes cleanly for up to six months...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Bebird Pro R3 Pro 3MP 1080p Camera Ear Cleaner w/ Blackhead Remover $24.99

Amazon has the Bebird Pro R3 Pro 3MP 1080p Camera Ear Cleanerr with Blackhead Remover for a low $24.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "R3PRO1224" (Exp 12/24). This is originally $49.99, so you save 50% off list price. 3-megapixel & water-resistant camera. Stable temperature & variety of ear tips. Compatible...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose $19.79

Amazon has the WaterSong 7-Settings Handheld Shower Head w/ 6.5ft Hose for a low $19.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 12/31). This is originally $45.99, so you save 56% off list price. Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. 7 switchable settings, including Mist, Spray, Pressure, Massage, Spray+Massage and 2 pause modes.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

LYL. Ling 300-LED 105ft Christmas String Lights $12.99

Amazon has the LYL. Ling 300-LED 105ft Christmas String Lights for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "PUQGMKC8" (Exp 12/27). This is originally $25.99, so you save 50% off list price. 8 lighting modes & memory function. 29V low voltage and UL certified, safe to use. IP44 Waterproof,...
SHOPPING

