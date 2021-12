The quarterback announced around Thanksgiving in 2021 that he would be transferring from UCF and would allow himself to be placed into the NCAA transfer portal. This caused quite the uproar in the college football world. Some folks questioned the move, considering the success he managed to attain at UCF, however others pointed out that Dillon was unable to capture an "American Athletic Conference Championship" during his tenure with the school.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO