Petersburg plans to digitally preserve court records, some of which are centuries old

PETERSBURG — Soon a search of 200+ year-old records in the Circuit Court will be as simple as making a few computer keystrokes.

Circuit Court Clerk Maytee Parham said Wednesday that her office has received two records-preservation grants totaling more than $44,000 to cover the cost of digitizing documents that date back as far as 1781. The grants come from the Circuit Court Records Preservation [CCRP] Program, a collaboration of the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association.

The grants are the first for Petersburg since 2017.

“The record books reflect the history and generational culture of Petersburg,” Parham said in a statement from the city of Petersburg. “It is critical that the information held in these books, dating back to 1781, is preserved and made accessible for future generations to better understand the evolution of our city.”

According to the city, the grants will be used to cover the costs of scanning seven deed books covering periods between 1790 and 1891; books and an index of wills filed with the court between 1784 and 1944; and several maps and plat books.

The oldest document to be scanned is a book covering 10 years of Hustings Court minutes from 1781-91.

The old courthouse in Petersburg is sometimes referred to as the Hustings Courthouse. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the term describes an old European process where kings and other authorities held judicial assemblies. They also were used for occasional political assemblies.

No timetable for the start of digitizing the old records was announced.

The goal of the CCRP Program is to make historical records digitally available at all of the state's 120 circuit courts and the Library of Virginia.

